Billings Fire releases 2020 statistics

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Fire responded to 18,284 calls in 2020, which is an increase over the previous year. They responded to 17,001 in 2019.

Here are the numbers from Billings Fire Fighters:

May be an image of ‎1 person and ‎text that says '‎2020 TOTAL CALLS 18,284 BILLINGS 01 FIREFIGHTERS Rescue Calls 75 ہ Water Rescue 10 10 Extrication 37 High Angle -7 BILLINGS FIR GHTERS 2020 AT A GLANCE‎'‎‎

Tags

Recommended for you