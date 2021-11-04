BILLINGS — Billings is moving to a priority dispatch system on Monday, Nov. 8.

Assistant Fire Chief for the Billings Fire Department Matt Hoppel said priority dispatch will be phased in. The first phase, starting Nov. 8, will involve sending an ambulance only on some calls (where appropriate), instead of a fire truck and ambulance.

According to a report by the Center for Public Safety Management, medical calls account for about 74% of the fire department's calls. And, the Billings Fire Department says they have experienced a 68.9% increase in overall call volume since 2010

With the passage of the Public Safety Mill Levy, Hoppel said they will create two mobile response teams. Those teams will also go out on some calls in place of the big, red fire trucks. Hoppel said this will help reserve the big, red fire trucks for when they are really needed.

"Right now, the go-to is the big, red truck," he said. "Now, the big, red truck is needed on a lot of different things. There are some things where they aren't. So, identifying what those things are, so, we can keep these units in place for what they're really needed for."

Hoppel said it's important to give good information when calling 911, so priority dispatch can work well.

"Sometimes, the questions that are being asked by dispatchers can seem repetitive, but they're asking them for a reason," he said. "It doesn't mean that help isn't on the way."

Hoppel said they are already looking at applicants to staff the mobile response units. He said they will use vehicles they already have at first. Eventually, they will buy two new vehicles. He said the mobile response teams will be up and running by spring.