BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department have Winston, a 1.5-year-old Golden Doodle, as the department's first ever therapy dog.

"It's a great way for first responders to feel calm, especially after hard days," said Becky Biggins, a Deputy Fire Marshall with BFD.

"We have to deal with a lot of harsh situations when we go out on calls, and having Winston to come back to makes the harder days easier to take in. He's also being trained to teach fire safety for organizations in town."

"Winston fits the description of a good therapy dog," said Camilla McCullough, the owner of Blue Creek Canine.

"You want a dog that is social, friendly, but not overly excited. They need be calm and stay focused on their job."

The department hopes more first responder agencies across the state utilize having a therapy dog for members of their respective departments.