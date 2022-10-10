The following is a press release from the Billings Fire Department:

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is excited to host a series of open houses at all seven of its fire stations for Fire Prevention Week!

After hosting two years of virtual open house activities, firefighters are eager to once again welcome community members through station doors.

The open house schedule begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Station 3, located at 1928 17th St. W.

Open houses will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Station 5 – 605 S. 24th St.

Thursday, Oct. 13 – Station 6 – 1601 St. Andrews Dr.

Friday, Oct. 14 – Station 7 – 1501 54th St. W.

Monday, Oct. 17 – Station 4 – 475 6th St. W.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Station 1 – 2305 8th Ave. N.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Station 2 – 501 S. 28th St.

Group tours are also available by calling (406)657-8429.

A campaign by the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week is celebrating its 100th anniversary, making it the nation’s longest-running public health observance on record.

It’s held every October to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” encouraging everyone to create a home escape plan, along with a meeting place.

The NFPA also shares these messages behind this year’s FPW theme:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

The Billings Fire Department wrapped up a week of presentations to Billings-area second graders at the Lincoln Center last week, getting their potentially lifesaving message out to more than 1,600 children! The presentations were another aspect of the department’s Fire Prevention Week programming that went on a two-year hiatus.

You can find Fire Prevention Week lesson plans, games, activities, videos, and safety tips on the Billings Fire Department website at https://www.billingsmt.gov/2456/Fire-Prevention-Week