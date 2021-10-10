Billings Fire Department reminders residents to drive safely before first snowfall

BILLINGS, Mont. - If you haven't noticed, the weather has been changing and it's getting a little cooler outside.

On Monday, we could see our first snowfall of the season. Don't get us wrong, we enjoy the snow as much as anyone in Billings, but we don't like all the car accidents which come with it.

Battalion Chief, Darrek Mitchell, with the Billings Fire Department, says he sees the number of vehicle accidents double and sometimes triple on the first snowfall of the year. He says many people aren't prepared for the slick road conditions and drive at their normal pace.

The Battalion Chief says residents need to plan accordingly by leaving for work a half-hour earlier than normal, giving themselves time to drive slower and cautiously.

Mitchell pointed to several serious accidents in the past year as a warning to drivers.

"In the last year we had some fatalities with tow truck drivers out on the interstate, we've had some accidents with larger vehicles so we just want everybody to be cautious, we had that big pile up over the Yellowstone River, so anything we can do to have people driving defensively we encourage," said Mitchell.

Mitchel wants to remind drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles handling accidents, and to give themselves plenty of space between your car and the car in front of you.