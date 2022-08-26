Billings, MT- Billings Fire Department has welcomed 11 new recruits to their station. The new recruits where funded by the Public Safety Levy that was voted on in November 2021.

To close their first week of training, the recruits focused on breathing in their safety gear. Assistant Training Chief, Chelsea Thompson, explains how they worked with self contained breathing apparatuses, S.C.B.As, and practiced an

"Our air consumption drill was meant for our current employees and our new employees to try and figure out the realization of the working time they have on a S.C.B.A bottle." She does on to explain they run the recruits through a series of events meant to test their air usage. Thompson continued, "They just keep working through it till they are out of air in their bottle."

Some of these tasks include pulling the fire hose, dragging a body or climbing a ladder. All of these practiced in a hot and stressful environment.

Thompson also believes the department needs these recruits, more now than ever.

"The reality is our call volume is always increasing, and we don't really have control of that. We have a growing city and part of our job in the training division is to make these guys efficient. train them, but also make their lives efficient. so that's what we strive for."

After working at the station for nearly two decades, Thompson says she has seen the calls nearly double. She also expects to see twice as many calls to the station in the next twenty years.

The recruits still have 14 weeks left in their training and will be focusing on topics such as department policy, emergency medical services and live burn training.

Thompson and the department hope to have the recruits ready for the field by the end of November.