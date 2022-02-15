Billings Fire Department prepares for ice rescues

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department conducted its annual ice rescue training.

"It's not very common, but it's one of those low frequency, high risk scenarios that the fire department usually deals with," Billings Fire Captain Chris Lowe said. "We hope it never happens, but we definitely want to be trained for when it does happen."

Lowe said they practice a couple of different scenarios for if a person or animal needs to be rescued from ice-covered water. One scenario involves the rescuer laying on the ice while attached to rope. The rescuer grabs the person in the water and then, other firefighters pull the rope. The other scenario involves the rescuer getting into the water with the victim. The victim is then helped onto a back board and pulled from the water.

Lowe said if you see someone fall through the ice, it's best to call 911 and wait for the fire department.

"Major concerns that we're worried about are usually bystanders trying to go in and help," Lowe said. "And now becoming another victim."

The Billings Fire Department prepares for a variety of rescue scenarios.

"We're kind of the fix-it tool box," Billings Fire Engineer Cameron Abell said. "If somebody has a problem and they don't know what kind of emergency it is, they're going to call us. And we got to figure out how to fix it. So, we try to train for most of those things ahead of time, so when we get there, we know what we're doing."

Abell said some of those other rescues they train for are high angle rescues (Rims rescues), swift water rescues, collapsed building rescues and trench rescues.