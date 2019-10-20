Billings Fire Department, Police Department and Code Enforcement to present quarterly updates at City Council Meeting

Tomorrow, Chief St. John from the Billings Police Department, Chief Rash from the Billings Fire Department and Nicole Cromwell from the Code Enforcement Division will be presenting their quarterly updates of their respective departments to the City Council.

Chief St. John will be there to discuss Billings crime stats from this quarter compared to 2018. Their agenda also includes the most popular calls for service along with the most popular case types that the BPD deals with and more.

Chief Rash will go over training and activities that the Billings Fire Department has done over the last quarter with reiteration of the importance the proposed public safety mill levy could have on the department.

Nicole Cromwell will provide the council with the Code Enforcement Division's 'Dirty Dozen' update and show the council what active court cases Code Enforcement has open and showing what properties are retired from the list.

Tomorrow's meeting will be open to the public and will begin at 5:30 in the council chambers.