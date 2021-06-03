BILLINGS - City Administrator Chris Kukulski announced in a release Thursday the appointment of Pepper Valdez as the next Fire Chief of the Billings Fire Department.

Valdez’s appointment follows the announcement of current Fire Chief Bill Rash’s retirement.

“Pepper’s people-focused leadership approach and experience for the past 22 years with Billings Fire Department make him an ideal fit as the City’s next Fire Chief,” Kukulski said. “Under his leadership, I look forward to seeing our fire department team continue to excel in providing excellent service to our community.”

Valdez began his service with the Billing Fire Department in 1999. He has served in many roles and responsibilities including Battalion Fire Chief, Captain and Engineer.

He is currently serving as the Senior Assistant Fire Chief, which oversees and manages the operations of the fire departments prevention, support staff and 911 communications center.

Valdez has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Organizational and Executive Leadership along with numerous other certifications. His professional affiliations include membership with the International Assn. of Fire Chiefs, Montana Fire Chief’s Assn., Western Fire Chiefs Association and member of the National Fire Protection Association.

Pepper and his wife Traci have two boys. They have been actively involved in the Billings community for 27 years.