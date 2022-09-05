BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a commercial building in the early morning hours of September 5.

Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said a member of law enforcement first noticed the fire at 418 N 14th Street. Fire crews arrived at 2:30 a.m. and saw smoke and flames.

Battalion Chief Lyon said no one was in the building at the time of the fire. He also confirmed there were no injuries.

The fire was contained within a half hour, although crews remained on scene for a few hours to look for hot spots and assist with the investigation.

Battalion Chief Lyon said the building is a multi-use commercial building. A cabinet-making business is inside the part of the building that caught fire. He said the fire was contained before any of the cabinets caught on fire.