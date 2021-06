BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department responded to what they said was an arson fire at a residence on S. Thirty-third Street Wednesday at 2:30 a.m.

According to a release from BFD, the fire resulted in minor damage to the residence's exterior costing $2,500.

No injuries nor fatalities were reported.

BFD said the cause of the fire was incendiary.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender is investigating the fire.