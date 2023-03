BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department placed in the top firefighters in the Leukemia Stair Climb Event in Seattle.

All 9 participants from Billings climbed 1,356 steps and 788 feet of altitude, reaching the top of the Columbia Towers in under 18 minutes and 55 seconds, according to a local Billings man who attended the event.

Some participants made the climb with photos of leukemia patients and survivors in their helmets to honor them.

This year, the event totaled over $2 million.