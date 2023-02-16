BILLINGS, Mt: The Billings Fire Department organized a fundraiser at a local bar Thursday for their stair-climb team, who will be climbing 69 flights of stairs in all of their fire gear and SCBA next month to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The society hosts this stair-climb competition at Columbia Center in Downtown Seattle every year

Billings firefighters have participated in the stairclimb for more than a decade now.

Chris Voller, the Assistant Training Chief with Billings Fire Department, will be participating in this competition for the first time.

He says his four-year-old son, who was diagnosed with leukemia, is his biggest inspiration to spread awareness about cancer

"I have got a great motivation pushing me every step of the way, which is my son, tristin, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2-years-old. So, every time I think I am push to exhaustion, when my body just doesn't want to go any further, all I got to do is just remember my little guy fighting every single day,” explained Voller.

Tyson Adams, one of the managers of Diamond X Brewery, said that they have partnered with the Billings Fire Dept.Benevolent Fund since their opening two year ago and five percent of every one of their Engine 7 lagger goes directlyto benefit them.

"This fundraiser is super important for us.Raising money for people who have been displaced from the fires, firefighters who may be have cancers or have been injured—it's just such a big deal for them to be able to get this money from us. Cancer across the world is one of the biggest killers of just anybody. So, being able to even help a little bit on just one side of the cancer front makes a big difference," added Adams.