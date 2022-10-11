BILLINGS, Mont. -- This week marks the longest-running health initiative, its the 100 Annual Fire Prevention week across the U.S.

After two years in a virtual setting, the Billings Fire Department is bringing back in-person station tours Just in time for centennial Fire Prevention Week.

This year, firefighters are sharing fire won't wait, plan your escape.

All seven fire stations across the city are hosting open houses this week. Today, station 3 welcomed guests of all ages who wanted to learn fire safety and prevention tips.

Deputy Fire Marshall Becky Biggins says fire prevention is one of the most important aspects of safety, but it is also the most underrated.

Fire prevention ranges from knowing what to do in case of a fire to making sure your home is as fire safe as possible.

Becky says, this year there have been 63 structure fires.

"in multi-family residences this year for the first three months 100 percent of the fires have been cooking fires or kitchen fires -- originating in the kitchen so we’ve talked a lot this year with our adult population about cooking safety and safety in the kitchen since that been such a big problem for us." Becky says.

Making sure people are educated about what to do to stay out of harms way is critical.

"Talking to kids about how to stay safe during a fire and you know we are hoping that they never have an incident but for the select time they do because they have that base knowledge is super important."

Biggins says during the fire house tours kids learn about escape routes, designated meeting places, how to stay low, and away from smoke.

She says, she makes sure to teach kids the number one rule of fire safety, stop, drop, cover your face, and roll.

Jessica Renstrom says she brought her kiddos out to learn about what firefighters do.

She also wants them to learn as a family about the ways they can prevent fires and protect themselves in case of one.