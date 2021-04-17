The Billings Fire Department and police are currently on the rims conducting a rescue after a report of someone falling.

The call about someone falling came in around 7 pm Saturday evening. The caller said they heard a man calling for help.

They located the man and estimated he had fallen about 50 feet.

The rescue team packaged the patient down below and brought him back up.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time, although he was awake and talking when he was rescued.

The BPD wants to remind everyone who may be enjoying the rims in this nice weather to make sure they're always careful.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.