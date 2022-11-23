Billings, MT- In August, we introduced you to eleven new recruits being added to Billings Fire Department, and after three months of intense training, all of the recruits are moving up in the ranks.

Eleven hopeful recruits began their journey at the academy in early August. The fourteen weeks of rigorous lessons and training taught them how to rescue civilians and learn more about fire behavior, suppression and protection.

All while giving students firsthand experience of their future careers.

One new Firefighter, Patrick Sluder, shared his experience with the intense training.

"They did a pretty good job of doing the crawl. walk run type of training. Working out every morning, doing a classroom and then getting your hands on in the afternoon, really helped make time fly and I picked up a lot of good stuff along the way. "

All of the initial members of the recruiting class are graduating together. The ceremony featured speeches from Chief Pepper Valdes and invited the Firefighters loved ones to pin on their badges and congratulate.

Assistant Training Chief, Chelsea Thompson says the new recruits will be put to good use as she believes they will need more staff to keep up with Billings' continued expansion.