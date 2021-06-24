Billings Fire celebrates Chief Bill Rash's retirement

BILLINGS - Billings fire crews gathered Thursday to send off Fire Chief Bill Rash with warm regards as he retires from the force.

Bill Rash served as Billings Fire Chief for seven years and has more than four decades of experience working as a firefighter.

During the ceremony, Rash was gifted a plaque to remind him of his time serving as Chief, and spoke to the crowd of firefighters about his decision to move on.

The soon to be the new Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief Pepper Valdez, spoke about Rash at the event, saying how driven, goal-oriented and people-focused their chief was.

"So for us, it's a sad day because we are losing a true leader. We're losing a mentor, a coach and an all around resource. But it's also a happy day because we're excited for him to go onto greener pastures because he deserves it," Valdez said.

Congratulations to Bill Rash on his retirement, and congratulation to Pepper Valdez who will be stepping up to the role of the new Billings Fire Chief.