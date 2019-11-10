Billings farm first to earn three certifications from A Greener World

A Mindful Kitchen in Billings has become the first farm in Montana to earn three certifications for their beef cattle from A Greener World. The certifications awarded to A Mindful Kitchen are being Animal Welfare Approved, Certified Grassfed and Certified non-GMO.

These certifications mean that their beef is produced without the use of genetically modified feed, supplements or ingredients.

The Certified Animal Welfare let's consumers know that the beef they are eating come from cattle raised outdoors in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards allowing the consumer to know what is in their beef.

Heather Thompson of A Mindful Kitchen says "studying nutrition I've realized a lot of food labeling isn't exactly clear. With a greener world all of their standards are listed out on their website so concerned consumers can see exactly what we need to comply with as a producer and I really like that.

You can purchase beef from A Mindful Kitchen at the Rimrock Mall on Thursday's and Friday's from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and on Saturday's and Sunday's from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.