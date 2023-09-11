BILLINGS, Mont. - Jake Wittak was a newborn son in Billings in 2001, who was discovered to have had a rare liver disease known as Biliary Atresia, which if not treated through surgery or a liver replacement, is fatal.

Montana does not offer liver transplant centers, which led to Deanna, Jake's mother, taking her son to Denver, Colorado for treatment.

"We checked into the hospital on September 11th, 2001," said Deanna.

"The emergency rooms were empty, and every television in the hospital had the news on. It was horrible experience for us personally, and then seeing what happened to the country."

The family waited for a liver to be available to donate, eventually getting one on October 4th, 2001, Deanna's birthday.

"I told the doctor that was when I wanted there to be a liver available, and he said he'd see what he could do. It was early in the morning we got the call we had the liver for him. My son wouldn't be here today without it," explained Deanna.

The liver was donated by the family of Michael Arey, who passed away at the age of 17.

The non-profit organization LifeCenter Northwest held an event celebrating those who donate their organs to help save lives, where Deanna told her story of her son, and how grateful she is that he is still alive.

"I'm so thankful to the donors, and the families that allow that to happen. Without them, my son wouldn't be here today."

More information on the non-profit can be found at LifeCenter Northwest.