BILLINGS, Mont. - One family is sharing their story of in hope of raising awareness about early onset Alzheimer's dementia.

"Before this disease caught up with him, he was my high school sweetheart, the first boy I ever went on a date with. We were riding bicycles to the movie theater because we were too young to drive," said Pamela Brink. "Ironically the movie was Young Frankenstein where they're dealing with an "abby normal brain" and that's what took my husband. He was about 50 when he was diagnosed and 57 when he passed."

"I had no idea how difficult it was to see somebody fade away by bits and pieces until there's really nothing left. He kept saying that he was going to be the one to beat it," adds Pamela Brink. "We were trying to go through the clinical studies, we were living in California at the time. By that time the hallucinations kept getting pretty bad and he was terrified the whole time. Unless you've seen someone die from Alzheimer's you have no idea how awful it really is."

Pamela Brink and her family are part of the Alzheimer's Association in Billings.

Tom's Turkeys was created to honor Thomas Brink to raise awareness and help others.

"You know id like to think he understood for a minute that we named the team after him, this time we knew it was going to be a memorial at that point we knew we weren't fighting to save him but we're fighting to save his memory," said Tamara Nunley. "It helps to not only raise funds for the association, but raise awareness for the disease and how we're all at risk."

"I think one of the things that's really critical for people to understand about Alzheimer's is that it's not just something that impacts the elderly," said Jason Brink. "It's perfectly possible for someone quite young to be diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer and other various forms of dementia that can tear your life apart."

"It's important to make the memories after the diagnosis because Tom's not there to remember those, but were here to remember them for him and we just want to make sure everyone remembers what a great person he was, and all the great times we did have," added Nunley.