BILLINGS - A Billings father is advocating for gun safety after his son died from an accidental shooting on the Rims last Thursday.

Elder Tracy Starr describes his 19-year old son Kane Streitz as a funny kid, who was willing to go the extra mile for anyone.

“He was one of those kids that was excited about everything. Everything in life excited him... A lot of people shared how he helped them, they were in dark places and dark times in their lives," Starr said.

On Jan. 21, Streitz and a friend were hanging out on the Rims when he was shot. Four days later Streitz was declared brain dead. Billings Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but Starr said they’ve been told it was an accident.

“I don’t want anybody to misunderstand anything. We don’t hate the friend. We blame the circumstances, the situation and the lack of responsibility. That's what we blame," Starr said.

After recently losing his niece to gun violence, and now with the tragic death of his son, Starr’s urging gun owners to be more mindful of the importance of gun safety.

“We, as parents, have a responsibility. You know that you’re going to be gone a couple of days and your kids are going to be home with those guns, if you have to take them out of the house. You have to advocate gun safety for your own home. We should not be going through this. Should no parent have to go through this," Starr said.

Starr and his family spent hours setting up a memorial on the Rims to honor Kane, and only one day later did they find items to be missing.

Starr said it feels like a slap in the face to their entire family that someone would steal from their son's memorial site. He pleads to the community to not take things from the site.

Tuesday night, the family honored Kane's life and legacy through a flashlight vigil, where dozens of people came in support. Starr said he's grateful to those who came out and stood in the cold with them.

“There’s nothing I can say to them. I didn’t know who they were, I knew some of them, I didn’t know all of them. Just the outpouring of love has been priceless," he said.

Starr said he and his family are beyond proud of the legacy their son is leaving behind. When Kane took his driver's license test, he selected to be an organ donor, and couldn't be more excited to do such a selfless act.

“Kane will live on, we won’t let his spirit die, period. We will keep him alive in everything that we do," Starr said.

Starr and his wife were by their son's side during his honor walk to his final surgery on Monday where his organs and tissues were taken to be donated to those in need of life-saving transplants.

Starr's other key message to the community: stop spreading negativity and misinformation about the unfortunate and tragic event.