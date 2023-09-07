BILLINGS, Mont. - The Acheson family are doing a virtual toy drive for Child Cancer Awareness Month, after their son Zeke was diagnosed with Leukemia at 15 months old.

"We wanted to try and give back to families who went what we had to go through. It's a rough situation, and the child having toys around can help brighten their day," said Marissa Acheson, Zeke's mother.

"We were in Arizona at the time, and it was during the pandemic so it was super isolating," said Oliver Acheson, Zeke's father.

The toy drive is held through Amazon, and items are available for purchase, to later be transported by the Acheson family to the Billings Clinic Hospital.

"A cancer diagnosis can be a very isolating experience to go through for kids. A lot of families we know are going through hard times because of it, and we want to try to help them out any way we can, even if it's just a little bit."

Information about the Acheson family and the virtual toy drive can be found at Billings Clinic Childhood Cancer Toy Drive and Zekey's Friends Foundation.