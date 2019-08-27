Billings exterminator seeing more bugs than usual

If you've been thinking the bugs have been bad this year, an exterminator agrees with you. Exterminator Arenie Sticka said he's seeing more insects this year than in the past couple of years because of the moisture.

Sticka said, "It just seems like everywhere I go, there are piles of ants. I was just at a lawn last week where the person thought, "What is this?" And, he had little ant piles all over in his grass. And, he's never had them. He's lived there 40 years and never had them."

Sticka is also seeing more wasps and grasshoppers.

He said, "It seems like every seven years we get a big blast of grasshoppers. I mean, they are everywhere. You can go to people's places and it's grasshopper after grasshopper flying around. It's been seven years since we've had them this thick."

The good news is Sticka expects to see less grasshoppers next year. He says you can also expect relief from the bugs with the first frost. In the meantime, he says that your best bet for relief is to spray.

Sticka also said he's getting a lot of squirrel calls this year.

He said, "Squirrels have been a big problem this year. They've been getting in people's attics. They tear up the attic. They tear up the insulation. They make a nest up there. They have their babies up there. And then, we have a problem."

Sticka said there are things you can do to keep the squirrels away, like keep a screen on your vent. He also says to make sure your soffit is tight, although sometimes the squirrels will find a way into your attic anyway.

Sticka says one of the most important ways to discourage pests is to keep your garage out of reach. He advised to not leave garbage by your door- always take it out to your garbage bin.