Billings, MT- It's no secret it is chilly in Montana tonight, but three organizations in Billings are working together to make sure those who don't currently have a home, still have a bed to sleep in.
Inside the walls of Billings First Congregational Church, is a haven for unhoused people in Billings.
The Emergency Shelter, called Shelter First, was developed by the Yellowstone County Continuum of care in partnership with the community crisis center, in the hopes of helping those experiencing homelessness in the Billings community find a safe place to lay their head, especially during times of extreme weather.
Board President for the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care, Kari Boiter, explained that the shelter couldn't have come at a more pressing time and said that they, "were able to get open yesterday. Right in the nick of time, for the first day of winter, longest day of the year and the coldest recorded temperatures in my lifetime certainly, maybe in history it sounds like."
Boiter continued," it is really important for the thirteen people that we sheltered last night, they had nowhere else to go. This is a shelter f last resorts, so what we do here is we try to find the best placement for folks and if there's nowhere else, they can be then we provide them that warm safe dry place to sleep for the night."
Boiter says it doesn't stop at helping visitors with a place to stay though, and organizers consciously make decisions with potential accommodations and accessibility.
She continued to say that the emergency shelter, "is a low barrier shelter, what that means is that we remove as many barriers as possible that might exist in a traditional shelter situation so that people have that warm safe dry place to stay."
She went on to say that "in this community barriers that we are seeing are health related primarily. We have an aging population that are seeing an impact from covid and the economy, the housing crisis we have here. But also, we have a non-sober population so folks who aren't ready to get sober yet or aren't able to get sober yet, because when you're on the street, you're just trying to survive."
Shelter First can house up to thirty on people a night, children included.
The shelter is open from 6:30 at night till 6:30 the next morning, every night until April 30th.
Check ins for the shelter will begin at 6:30 each night.
You can also help out the shelter by donating winter gear, hand warmers and other emergency supplies at the First Congregational Church.
You can also sign up for shifts to volunteer at Shelter First here.