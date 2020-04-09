Billings emergency department doctor says social distancing is working

At the time of this story, Yellowstone County had 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5 people in the hospital. Department Chair of Emergency Medicine at Billings Clinic Dr. Nathan Allen said social distancing is working and is saving lives.

Dr. Allen said they are actually seeing fewer people in the emergency department right now.

He said, "The volumes in our emergency departments are down some recently, which I think shows how good of a job people are doing with social distancing overall. But, there are some concerning aspects with that. Like, we've seen the number of people coming in with stroke symptoms has gone down somewhat and I don't think that's because people aren't having strokes. So, people who are having medical emergencies should still seek medical care and be confident we are going to provide them with great medical care and keep them safe."

Dr Allen said this is a stressful time for everyone, but certainly for healthcare workers.

He said, "I definitely get nervous. My wife is a physician too. She's a pediatrician. And, so we're both at the hospital and taking care of patients. So, that's stressful at work and stressful when we come home to our children. I have close friends and family in New York. I think it's scary and it's okay to think about it along those lines."

Dr. Allen said there has been an enormous outpouring of support- cards, thank you notes and chalk messages on the sidewalks. He said the support really means a lot to people who are coming into work everyday in these difficult times.

He said people can continue to support healthcare workers by social distancing and excellent hand washing.