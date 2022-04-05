Billings doctor returns from helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

"You pray for a lot of people," she said. "A lot of prayers and encouragement."

Dr. Lutsyk described the reaction of refugees when she gave them stuff brought with her from Montana:

"I was giving them stuff we brought with us. I said, "Hey, this is from people from Montana, who live in United States in Montana. I live in Billings and our people love you. And, this, they send it for you. They started crying, saying, 'We can't believe that people in Montana, United States will care about us.' It was very heartwarming for them. I think it gave them hope that there is help and people care about them."

Dr. Lutsyk said other countries were there helping as well. She saw people from England, Ireland, Israel, Germany, South Africa, France and Poland.

"It was amazing to see it feels like whole world came to help those people," she said.

Dr. Lutsyk said one day, there were missile strikes about 14 miles from the border refugee camp she was working in. Despite hearing and smelling the missiles, Dr. Lutsyk said she wasn't afraid. She described feeling peaceful at the time:

"Just at the time, I had peace in my heart. Feelings of: you are doing what you are supposed to do and in place you are supposed to be."

Tyler Wiltgen of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation said the community donated almost $30,000 to help Dr. Lutsyk's mission.

"We actually sent all of the money last week to a refugee center in Krakow, Poland," Wiltgen said. "It was one of the centers where Dr. Lutsyk was serving during her time over there. We intentionally waited until she got back to get her recommendation on where the money can best be used. She said, 'Send it there.'"

They are continuing to raise money. If you want to donate, call (406) 237-3600 or go here and include a note that the donation is for Dr. Lutsyk's mission.