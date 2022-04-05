Billings doctor returns from helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings doctor returned to Montana after spending 10 days helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Dr. Olga Lutsyk is a family physician with St. Vincent Healthcare. She said the trip was heartwarming, hard and productive.
"I worked at Poland-Ukrainian border with Crisis Response International," she said. "We greeted refugees. A lot of those women and children, they stay in line for 6-8 hours and it was 23 degrees one day. It was very cold."
Dr. Lutsyk said many refugees were in urgent need of medicine for things like diabetes, heart disease and seizures. She also used a lot of antibiotics. Many people came with only what they could carry.
"My most heart touching moment was this mom was holding a baby in a little backpack," Dr. Lutsyk said. "And she was almost dropping the baby. She was so cold and tired. I took baby and we helped her. She was so grateful. Baby was cold. We wrapped baby in emergency blanket. She was like five weeks old. That's what she grabbed. She grabbed her baby and diaper bag."
"You pray for a lot of people," she said. "A lot of prayers and encouragement."
Dr. Lutsyk described the reaction of refugees when she gave them stuff brought with her from Montana:
"I was giving them stuff we brought with us. I said, "Hey, this is from people from Montana, who live in United States in Montana. I live in Billings and our people love you. And, this, they send it for you. They started crying, saying, 'We can't believe that people in Montana, United States will care about us.' It was very heartwarming for them. I think it gave them hope that there is help and people care about them."
Dr. Lutsyk said other countries were there helping as well. She saw people from England, Ireland, Israel, Germany, South Africa, France and Poland.
"It was amazing to see it feels like whole world came to help those people," she said.
Dr. Lutsyk said one day, there were missile strikes about 14 miles from the border refugee camp she was working in. Despite hearing and smelling the missiles, Dr. Lutsyk said she wasn't afraid. She described feeling peaceful at the time:
"Just at the time, I had peace in my heart. Feelings of: you are doing what you are supposed to do and in place you are supposed to be."
Tyler Wiltgen of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation said the community donated almost $30,000 to help Dr. Lutsyk's mission.
"We actually sent all of the money last week to a refugee center in Krakow, Poland," Wiltgen said. "It was one of the centers where Dr. Lutsyk was serving during her time over there. We intentionally waited until she got back to get her recommendation on where the money can best be used. She said, 'Send it there.'"
They are continuing to raise money. If you want to donate, call (406) 237-3600 or go here and include a note that the donation is for Dr. Lutsyk's mission.
Right now, Dr. Lutsyk said her daughter and son are helping orphans in Stryy, Ukriane.
Dr. Lutsyk is already making plans to go back and continue to help.