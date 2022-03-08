BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings doctor is going to Poland for 10 days to help provide medical care for a refugee camp as part of Crisis Response International.

"My heart is breaking for people of Ukraine, for what's going on right now," Dr. Olga Lutsyk of St. Vincent Healthcare said. "For my homeland being ruined and burned."

Dr. Lutsyk will bring basic medical supplies with her, including medication, antibiotics and ultrasound equipment.

Executive Director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation Tyler Wiltgen said they are doing everything they can to support Dr. Lutsyk's mission.

"We've been working all weekend to get donations from the hospital's supplies," Wiltgen said. "We put together two pallets to send over of medical supplies. And we'll be working throughout the week to send more."

Dr. Lutsyk was a refugee herself when she was in high school.

"I'm at peace," she said. "I know that God was preparing me for this time. I came to United States as religious refugee in 1993. I came because, as a Christian Ukraine, I was not even allowed to finish high school."

Dr. Lutsyk said she has family members in Ukraine right now:

"I have a lot of family in Ukraine. I have family living in Western Ukraine. And I have family living in Eastern Ukraine: my aunts, my cousins, my great-nieces and my great-nephews."

She said she wasn't able to talk to some of her family members for about a week.

"I was able to hear from them seven days later after war started," Dr. Lutsyk said. "They were basically in the cellar. Their house was totally ruined, bombed. So, they were hiding in the cellar for seven days. So, they came out on Day 8 and that is how they let us know they were alive. They sent me a message through Facebook, saying, 'We are alive. We are hiding in cellar. Our house is gone.'"

Dr. Lutsyk's faith is helping her.

"It's very emotional, but on the other hand, I see God's hands in protecting people. We have many testimonies about the power of prayers."

If you want to help, you can make a donation to svfoundation.org. Please note on your donation that it's for the medical mission to Ukraine.