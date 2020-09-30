BILLINGS - Detectives reportedly found a man dead after arriving to perform an arrest warrant and a search warrant at his home Monday around 5 p.m.

According to a release from the Billings Police Department (BPD), John Nailen's, 45, warrants were in association with a sex offense investigation.

Upon entering Nailen's home on Tahoe Drive, detectives noticed evidence of a fire from at least several days before. BPD writes in the release the fire appeared to have started on purpose.

BPD says the Yellowstone County Coroner believes Nailen's cause of death was smoke inhalation. There are no signs of foul play.

