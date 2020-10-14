BILLINGS, Mont. - Large events are now a thing of the past in Yellowstone County after Monday's health order limiting all gatherings to 25 people.

Michelle Williams, executive director of Billings Depot, says the venue has canceled 15 to 20 events so far this year, and many more event organizers have decided to postpone their events to 2021.

Billings Depot is investing in several preventative measures to keep people safe, such as temperature checks right when people walk in, sanitizing stations, and masks.

Williams says a wedding scheduled for this weekend has been completely adjusted to accommodate the new health order.

"The bride and groom have decided to bring in smaller more intimate groups of 20 people and so they're able to share more of their time and their wedding experience with smaller group settings and still accommodate this new health order, so it's not all bad, we're trying to be as creative as possible and still make these life moments as special as we can for our clients and our brides and grooms," she says.

