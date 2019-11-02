Billings couple donates car to veteran in need

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Billings couple has donated their used car to a veteran in need today. The donation is facilitated by Montana Warrior Wishes.

Michael Kent is working at a Veteran Affairs Office after serving 22 years in the military. Before today, Kent shared a vehicle with his wife. On weekdays, a normally 10 minute drive to work would take Kent an hour by taking the bus. He lives by the motto, "live like no one else so you can give like no one else." Kent says about 10 years ago, he donated a used car to someone in need, and today his motto and his generosity have come full-circle.

"We have 13 grandkids between the two of us and the vehicle we currently have can only transport 2 and my wife was saying months ago 'it would be nice to have a van' or some kind of vehicle where we can haul more grand kids and so I want to use it because it was given to me and I want to make sure I use it to do things for others," says Kent.

James Smart, the man who donated the car, says, "we decided that we were going to get a new car, and we decided that we wanted to give our old one away and we wanted it to go to somebody who needed it. We wanted to go to Warrior Wishes in the state of Montana because they're some of the finest people that we know."

Smart's mother was in the Marine Core and his father was in the Army in World War 2. His brother also served in Vietnam. For that reason, Smart knew he and his wife wanted to donate the car to a veteran in need.