BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings couple is planning to attend the Brawl of the Wild, while cheering for different teams.

Chase and Jennee Berg were married in June 2019. They quickly realized they were each big fans of opposing teams. A good-hearted rivalry developed.

"To be honest, I think on our first date, she was wearing Cat stuff and I was wearing Griz stuff," Chase said.

"We were only dating one month when we went to our first Bobcat/Griz game in Missoula," Jennee added. "We got, 'You guys will never last' a lot of times."

The couple used the Cat/Griz rivalry as a theme at their wedding.

"All of our decorations were Cat/Griz," Jennee said. "Our wedding cake was Cat/Griz. We had the mints Cat/Griz."

"When we came out, when we introduced our bridesmaids and groomsmen, we announced them to the songs the Cats and Griz get announced to," Chase said.

"We had, 'Pick a team, not a side.' So, Bobcats sat on one side. Griz sat on the other," Jennee said.

"One of her bridesmaids is a Griz fan, so their family sat on my side because they are Griz fans," Chase added. "I have some family who are Bobcat fans so they sat on the Bobcat side."

Chase and Jennee are headed to the game in Bozeman this weekend.