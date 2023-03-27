BILLINGS, Mont. - A local business is collaborating with a nonprofit to help a family ease the hardships that come with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Maylin Bell is a 5-year-old diagnosed with a rare fast-growing form of terminal cancer.

It's called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). It is a highly aggressive brain tumor that is difficult to treat because of how rapidly it progresses, DIPG is a high grade malignant brain tumor.

According to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, approximately 300 children in the United States are diagnosed with DIPG each year. They also say while the disease is usually diagnosed between the ages of 5 and 9-years-old, it can occur at any age.

Since Maylin's diagnosis, she has been fighting hard for her life.

"She went through six weeks of radiation, a shunt placement, a port placement and a reservoir placement to drain a cyst that was formed from radiation," Meagan Lucara-Bell, Maylin's mother, said.

Her parents are fighting alongside her--their whole lives changed in a matter of seconds.

"I did hair for almost 18 years and i had to suddenly quit to stay with her and be her caretaker," Lucara-Bell said.

Just when Maylin's family was about to give up, members of the Billings community came together to offer hope and financial support.

"The community really came together. we had so many donations and silent auction items and it still just comes out more and more every day," Lucara-Bell said.

Two people, in particular, were determined to help not only Maylin's family, but others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

"Let's make a foundation--we fell in love with the little girl," founders of Mary's Magical Moment, Adam Jacques and Laura Bradley, said.

They wanted to offer Maylin's family a vacation trip so they could make memories together.

But Jacques and Bradley decided to take that support a step further as they realized the cost of travel, hospital visits and more would place more of a financial burden on the family.

They decided to start collaborating with other local businesses in town such as Frae Everyday Goods—whose owner felt an instant connection to the cause when she saw Maylin and her family.

"They really got to my heart. i have two young girls and i can't imagine going through what this family is going through," Tiffany Miller O'Brien, owner of Frae Everyday Goods, said.

O'Brien was inspired to set up a fundraiser in her shop to show her support.

'A Day for May' is a soap-making workshop that will be held on April 1 at Frae Everyday Goods. They plan to donate 30% of their profits to the Maylin and her family.

"Raising money for them to go to Disneyland and create some memories with their families," O'Brien said.

While presenting an opportunity to donate, O'Brien says this workshop also aims to bring more awareness to patients with terminal cancer.

"I think everyone has been touched by cancer in some sort of form. we as a community need to do a lot more to raise awareness and help people however we can."

Anyone who wants to donate to bring Maylin one step closer to her cancer treatment can buy tickets for this workshop online.