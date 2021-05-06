BILLINGS - Thursday marked a significant milestone for the Billings Community Foundation as they announced the new location for their House of Philanthropy.

The House of Philanthropy will be located at the old George Henry's Restaurant at 404 North 30th Street in downtown Billings.

Executive Director of the Billings Community Foundation Lauren Wright says the mission of the House of Philanthropy is to "reinforce the value of philanthropic giving and community engagement."

Wright went on to say that having their own building will allow the foundation to provide more resources to donors and non-profits.

"We'll have a location for our monthly non-profit training that we host, a place to meet with donors and individuals to talk about their impactful giving and how to make a bigger significance here in our community," Wright said. "As well as one on ones with non-profits to help them with their fundraising goals."

Many Billings non-profits were in attendance Thursday, including the MINT Film Festival.

Executive Director of MINT Brian Murnion says they have been working with the Billings Community Foundation for four years, and that having their support through the COVID-19 pandemic has been vital to the MINT's survival.

"They reacted very quickly and created new programs to support non-profits who were suffering in some capacity. They jumped through a bunch of hoops and really showed up with that support, which made organizations like MINT survive the COVID-19 pandemic," Murnion said.

Yellowstone Valley Gives has currently raised over $200,000 from 326 donors and 54 organizations.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.