BILLINGS- On Wednesday, a dream nearly a decade in the making came true as Billings celebrated the grand opening of Landon's Miracle Field.

Landon Smith, a big baseball fan who never got the chance to play the game he loved, passed away in 2013. Soon after, Marcie Smith, Landon's mother, began this journey to cement 'Landon's Legacy,' and bring a Miracle League Field to Billings.

On Wednesday night, that mission was completed, as the all-inclusive field was revealed to the public and kids were able to round the bases, and cross home plate for the first time.

"It's just everything's perfect, perfect better than I ever expected it to be," Smith said.



It's the second Miracle Field in the state, with the other in Kalispell. It allows those with mental and physical disabilities to enjoy America's game, and allow those kids to live out their dreams, and play ball, for the first time.

"I just want to see those kids run around the bases, get to come through home plate for the first time in their life, and get to get cheered on," Smith said. "Eventually, I'd like them to be able to play under the lights like the big leagues and just have fun and be kids, because so many of these kids don't get to be kids, they don't get to be on a team. All of us take it for granted, they don't take it for granted. They want it and they have it, so their dreams are coming true now, too."

Landon's Legacy Foundation, along with Billings Parks Recreation hopes to one day have an inclusive playground to accompany Landon's Miracle Field.