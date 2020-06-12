BILLINGS, Mont. -- The doors to the Billings Community and Senior currently remain locked unless there are scheduled classes going on inside. Depending on how Billings City Council votes on June 22nd, those doors may be closed for good.

In an effort to save the city $1.5 million Billings Parks and Recreation would make cuts to certain facilities in the city. Included would be the two public pools at Rose and South Parks, the two wading pools at Hawthorne and Pioneer Parks and the Billings Community and Senior Center.

Closing the senior center would save $36,000, but director of Billings Parks and Recreation Michael Whitaker knows the loss of the Senior Center would leave a hole in the community.

"This facility gets around 20,000 visits a year at this facility so I think that really tells you how much the community loves this facility. We also serve close to 5,000 meals out of this facility," says Whitaker.

For people like Ruth Omland, who has been a volunteer and teacher at the Senior Center since 1996, she has had a first hand look at how the Senior Center offers comfort and support to those who gather.

"For some, this is where we come when we lose our partners for instance. This is where we come to spend time with our friends, this is where we come to learn things."

When asked what the Senior Center means to her, Ruth had a very strong message. "The community center is a place for friends to meet, greet and recreate. It's a place for self improvement and it's a place for solace when life happens."

If City Council decides to move forward with the cuts, the Senior Center would close on July 1st. Whitaker says the Parks and Recreation Department is open for donations and urges citizens to voice their opinion on the matter through public comment at this Monday's City Council meeting.