It was a great day to celebrate St. Patrick's weekend downtown. Hundreds of people from near and far flooded the streets to catch over 100 floats and of course drink some green beer.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade has been a tradition for the Billings community for over thirty years now, and on Saturday families lined the streets to catch their favorite floats.

Some also travel to the Magic City to enjoy the holiday festivities. Brad Constantine and his family travel from Spokane, WA to a different city every year to celebrate.

So far they've been to famous Irish celebration cities like Boston, Chicago, and even Butte a couple times.

But this year, Constantine decided to make a stop in Billings.

"Hey I'm 28 percent Irish alright this is a big day for me, me and my family have spent all kinds of times in these kinds of party zones, can't be better with an Irish beer and beautiful weather like Billings, Montana," said Constantine.

Of course it wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day without (responsibly) drinking some green beer, and enjoying a few songs by the Pipe Band.

The Celtic Fair filled the square under Skypoint with different street food vendors and more live music. What did you think of the parade? Let us know in the comments section.