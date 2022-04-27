BILLINGS, Mont -- There is a new cleanup crew in the billings. With the help of a safety mil levy – the billings code enforcement will have more opportunities to help the community.

April is community service month and billings code enforcement and volunteers from the billings adult municipal treatment court, are teaming up to help clean up the magic city, and build a bright future.

The bam program consists of men and women who have a past with drugs, dui, and co-occurring offenses.

The program helps them to give back to the community and re-establish themselves in society.

Today, as part of the annual community project, volunteers tackled two locations.

One of them, was a home on the North-End of Billings, where they cleared a yard covered in all kinds of debris like driftwood and old scrap metal.

The code enforcement department had been keeping an eye on the property and when the owner passed away, they were finally able to organize the cleanup effort.

The members of the bam program helped to expedite the progress on the big project.

Before I arrived, the group had already filled two containers with debris. Although it is hardwork, the say it's worth the experience.

“Doing stuff like this can actually be fun – you know we kind of look at it like a chore or a punishment – and I think it's something that can be really nice to do and fun to do.” says Kylee Roberts a BAM volunteer.

One former teacher of the program, JT Keith says, he has put his family through a lot, but this program has opened doors for him to move his life forward.