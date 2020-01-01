Billings Clinic welcomes the first new born baby of the decade in Billings

As we ring in the New Year, Daisy Morast brings in the first new born child of 2020 in Billings.

Liam Morast was born just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Billings Clinic Hospital.

Liam was born 16 days prior to the original due date.

Liam is 7lbs. 10oz. and is 20."

When we asked his mother Daisy about this unique experience, the thought didn't even cross her mind.

Morast says "I didn't really know until they had told us, buty yeah I don't know it's a good feeling."

Liam was one of three babies born at Billings Clinic on Wednesday.