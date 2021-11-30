BILLINGS - Concern is growing across the country and around the world over the new COVID variant named Omicron.

Though there are no confirmed cases in the U.S. yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning we should expect things to get worse.

Dr. Neil Ku, an infectious disease physician at Billings Clinic, told us it is still too early to know just how dangerous the Omicron variant is, but he says we should be cautious.

“We’ll see what this Omicron variant does, whether is it going to be the next one or will it fizzle out like the others,” he said.

The variant first appeared in Europe about a week before anyone realized it. Dr. Ku says the World Health Organization labeled Omicron as a concern because it’s already in several countries and shares similar aspects as the Delta variant.

“But it is still early. We don't know what this particular strain will actually do, so most of this concern is precautionary rather than, 'hey, we got a problem here because our hospitals are now filling up again,' or something like that,” he said.

Dr. Ku told us it’s hard to predict the impact it could have in Yellowstone County, but the fact that only half the county is vaccinated puts everyone at risk of any dangerous variants.

“There are other letters after Omicron," Dr. Ku said. "There are always going to be variants involved that will emerge out of this.”

Dr. Ku is also reminding people that the chances of a dangerous side effect from the vaccine is incredibly rare and a lot less dangerous than any form of COVID.

“I spend a lot of time letting people know, giving you a comparative number, you’re more likely to get struck by lightning than experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine," he said.

Dr. Ku also said the only way to know you’re safe is to get vaccinated.

“It works for Delta and it will work for Omicron, and it will work for all subsequent variants,” he said.

Free vaccine shots and boosters are available at any hospital or pharmacy in Billings.