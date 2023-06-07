Billings Clinic Unveils Two New Operating Rooms

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Wednesday in the Magic City, the Billings Clinic opened two brand new operating rooms.





Generous donors gave $2 million to the Billings Clinic Foundation to complete the complex project, which began construction last spring.

Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon, Doctor Bryon Hobby said these two new ORs will be a great addition to the facility.

"Here at Billings Clinic we are excited about the two new ORs because it increases our compacity to take care of people from traumas to everyday surgical problems, we have more compacity with these two new ORs"

The two new rooms will be available for use within the week, then Billing Clinic will have a total of 22 operation rooms to care for patients.