Billings, MT — On Saturday, June 22, Billings Clinic will host its first MS Health and Wellbeing Symposium, a day-long educational seminar for people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, their loved ones and caregivers.

The day includes presentations from Billings Clinic’s expert panel of MS care providers, representatives of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America, educational resources and vendors. Presentation topics include the state of MS care today, the future of MS care, pharmacy options, rehabilitation strategies to manage fatigue and living well with MS.

The symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Billings Clinic Mary Alice Fortin Health Conference Center, next to the hospital cafeteria. The symposium is free to attend, but space is limited and registration is required. To register please visit www.billingsclinic.com/classes.

MS is an unpredictable, potentially disabling, disease that causes the body's immune system to be directed against the central nervous system (nerve fibers in the optic nerve, brain and spinal cord) and if untreated can cause permanent damage and disability.

While not a fatal disease, it affects each patient differently and can cause anything from extreme fatigue to imbalance and walking difficulties, from uncontrollable tremors to incoordination or impaired vision. It can create challenges and complications for those it affects throughout their entire lives. Most people with MS don’t develop significant physical disabilities and two-thirds of those living with the disease remain able to walk, but symptoms can vary widely from patient to patient.

Earlier this year a new study determined that nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are living with multiple sclerosis (MS), more than doubling the previous estimate. The study, funded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, updates the previous number of 400,000 which was an estimate calculated from population growth since a 1981 national study of MS prevalence. However, it doesn’t determine if more people are getting MS or if the new total comes from overall population growth, better diagnostics, the availability of disease modifying drugs or other factors.

The Multiple Sclerosis Center at Billings Clinic is formally recognized by the National MS Society (NMSS) as a Center for Comprehensive MS care. The impact of multiple sclerosis on the lives of patients and their loved ones is wide ranging and complex. The team at Billings Clinic partners with patients in navigating both the medical and non-medical issues with the goal of achieving the highest level of wellbeing.

The Center’s mission is to provide a compassionate environment for patients and assist them in navigating their journey with MS or related disorders and ultimately in leading a fulfilling life. The MS Center team includes fellowship-trained neuro-immunologists/multiple sclerosis specialists, nurses, a medical assistant, advanced practice providers, a pharmacy technician, a pharmacist and a social worker. This team works with other Billings Clinic specialists in ophthalmology, urology, physical/occupational therapy, behavioral health (neuropsychology, counseling, psychiatry) and physical medicine and rehab to provide coordinated care to patients.