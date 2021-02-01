BILLINGS - Billings Clinic proudly showed off their new and improved pediatric infusion center Monday, which will provide a state of the art, comfortable environment for children going through cancer treatment.

The expansion increased the number of infusion rooms by 25%, allowing more children to receive IV medication and other treatments.

The rooms are designed for comfort, to be easily accessible for families and to have as much natural lighting as possible, according to the clinic. They said the rooms also have customizable indoor lights so that patients can choose what color they want their room lit up in.

Billings Clinic said the project cost nearly $900,000 and was entirely funded by local philanthropists, passionate about improving care for children battling cancer.

Tom and Donna Lowry were some of the generous donors who had the opportunity to see what the new infusion center can do for local families.

"For kids with cancer and other issues, they tend to have a lot of discomfort... pain associated with chemotherapy, and so having a safe environment with privacy allows them to get through these infusions the best that they can and feel like they're at home and can receive some rest and comfort," Jeri Lysinger, the Department Chair for Pediatrics said.

While the infusion center is complete, it still remains unopened. Billings Clinic said they hope to open it soon so they can treat patients within the next month.