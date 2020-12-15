BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Clinic announced Tuesday that they will continue the tradition of lighting luminaries in honor or memory of loved ones.

During the Season of Luminaria Holiday Glow, Billings Clinic said they will host a small prayer service and lighting of the luminaries on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden.

According to the clinic, participants will be socially distanced and wear masks. The event will be streamed live on the Billings Clinic Facebook page for the public to view.