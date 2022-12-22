News release from Billings Clinic

Billings, MT — Respiratory illness season is in full swing across Montana and Wyoming and as these viruses circulate throughout the region, parents may have questions about what bug their kids have picked up, what to do if they’re ill and if or when to seek additional care.

Influenza, RSV and COVID-19, plus the common cold, are all circulating right now and many are at levels normally seen during seasonal peaks later in the winter. New cases continue to increase in Montana and Yellowstone County, and hospitalizations are on the rise. State data shows that new flu infections and hospitalizations are higher than what is typically seen before January, RSV has been widely circulating and new COVID-19 infections continue to be reported.

Having the right information can help parents and their kids navigate being sick, whether it’s for the sniffles, fever or any combination of symptoms.

Billings Clinic Pediatric Hospitalist Caitlin Wainscott, MD, says what we’re seeing for the 2022-2023 season is out of the ordinary so far.

“This season, we are seeing a large number of kids get sick from respiratory illnesses, and many are sick enough to require hospitalization,” she said. “Not only are more kids getting sick this year than in the last couple of years, but those who become ill are becoming more severely ill than we’ve seen in quite a while. Most of the pediatric patients filling our hospital beds currently are sick with RSV or influenza.”

Symptoms of these illnesses include but are not limited to fever or chills, cough, runny nose, congestion, body aches, fatigue, loss of appetite, sneezing and trouble breathing. Some illnesses can last more than a week and symptoms may come on in phases instead of all at once.

If your child becomes ill, in most cases, they’ll have mild to moderate symptoms and will require home care. This includes plenty of rest and fluids, cold/flu medications to manage symptoms and avoiding others to prevent the further spread of illness. But some may require a visit to a medical provider and, in some cases, hospitalization.

“Most of the time, symptoms will likely last for several days and will require supportive care at home, but some might require a hospital stay if their breathing becomes impaired,” Dr. Wainscott said. “If your infant or toddler becomes ill, help them by using saline drops in their nose and a bulb suction or similar device to suction out their nose. This helps your child breathe better. Monitor their breathing at home. For all kids who are sick, you can treat their fever with antipyretics if necessary, and push fluids so they don’t get dehydrated.”

Knowing when to bring a sick child in to see a provider is also important.

“If your child is having to work hard to breathe, is breathing unusually fast, or isn’t drinking well and having decreased urine output, bring them in for medical evaluation,” Dr. Wainscott said. “Of course, if you have any other concerns, like a sustained high fever, you can always bring them in as well.”

Local and federal health care officials also recommend vaccination, while not 100% effective, as the most effective way to prevent infection or serious illness from the flu or COVID-19. There is currently not a vaccine available for RSV.

If you do need care, the compassionate and skilled teams at Billings Clinic are ready to take care of you and your family. Billings Clinic’s Downtown Pediatrics Department accepts walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or you can make a same day pediatric appointment by calling (406) 238-5097. Appointments can be scheduled online for ExpressCare at the Albertsons on Rehberg Lane and Grand Avenue by going to www.billingsclinic.com/expresscare. Billings Clinic West and Billings Clinic Heights walk-in clinics are available during normal business hours. In the event of an emergency, call 911 or visit the Emergency Department 24/7. For more information, visit www.billingsclinic.com/pediatrics.