BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic is participating in a national trial to study the use of an advanced device to treat patients with atrial fibrillation who are at higher risk for stroke and we are enrolling participants now.

The trial is called the CHAMPION-AF trial. It's designed to see how safe and efficient the WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device is among a wide range of patients. The device will be compared to results from leading contemporary blood thinner medications.

It is a minimally invasive procedure that is implanted like a stent, by means of a narrow tube inserted through a small incision in the upper leg. The procedure is done under general anesthesia and takes about an hour.

CHAMPION-AF may be appropriate for patients who have been diagnosed with AF, not caused by a heart valve problem, and have been deemed suitable for long term blood thinner therapy.

CHAMPION-AF may be appropriate for patients who have been diagnosed with AF, not caused by a heart valve problem, and have been deemed suitable for long term blood thinner therapy.