Billings Clinic announced on Thursday morning that their main hospital is operating at full capacity.

They said a large amount of influenza and other respiratory illness patients have caused patients to overflow into the hallways and conference rooms of the clinic.

Billings Clinic is currently operating at 110% capacity.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Merchant said this will not impact their level of care, but you should expect longer wait times.

Patients with less serious medical problems can expect to wait up to several hours at the clinic or the emergency room as the hospital has to prioritize patients at this time.

According to Dr. Merchant, the hospital's census levels have been high for three or four weeks now. It is common for the number of patients to fluctuate, but they've seen a constant rise in their numbers.

The hospital says they normally have longer wait times when they reach "red" level on their census. But with a capacity of 110%, they say now they are at level "black" and it doesn't appear to be slowing down.

February is typically the busiest month for influenza and other respiratory illnesses according to a spokesman from Billings Clinic. They say it is not too late to get the flu vaccine.

Dr. Merchant also said they cannot divert any patients at this time to St. Vincent Healthcare because like many hospitals across Yellowstone County and the state, they are close to capacity as well.

Billings Clinic said they do have open spaces at their Express Care locations and encourage people to use their nurse telephone line as well for less serious illnesses.

You can call their HealthLine at 255-8400 or 1-800-252-1246.

If you are sick or experiencing flu like symptoms, Billings Clinic advises you to stay home and avoid exposure to others.