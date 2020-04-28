BILLINGS, Mont - As we move into phase one of reopening the state, Billings Clinic will start conducting elective surgical procedures once again. The hospital has opened their new curbside COVID-19 pre-procedural testing center, solely for patients with upcoming surgeries.

The new drive-up testing site is located right in front of the SameDay Care facility. Patients can schedule their testing prior or drive-up. Testing will be conducted while patients sit in their car. The test samples are then sent to Mayo Clinic, results can take between four to six business days. Billings Clinic is advising patients to self-isolate until the day of their procedure.

Billings Clinic Chief of Surgery, Dr. John Pender says they spend four days planning and over one night set up the curbside testing location. He says one of his patients was weary of their upcoming surgery.

"And when I told him we were starting back some elective procedures I could see a little bit of concern in his face. When I told him that we would be testing everybody and we would be having these stations for screening, I could see that his mind eased quite a bit just on hearing that," says Dr. Pender.

Billings Clinic discontinued elective procedures and limited in-person clinic visits in March due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases and limited testing capacity. Though Dr. Pender says now they're ready to get back to addressing all healthcare needs.

The testing site will be open Monday - Friday 8a.m. to 5p.m.

The hospital has also enhanced safety measures in all of their facilities. Patients are screened for fever and respiratory symptoms at all entrances. A universal mask policy for all patients and staff. Patients are asked to arrive for appointments right when they start. All waiting and common areas have been redesigned to allow for 6 feet social distancing and common areas and clinic rooms will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.