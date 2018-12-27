Billings Clinic on new services listing rule

Starting January 1, 2019, Billings Clinic and thousands of other hospitals in the U.S. will be required to post an online list of the cost of their services. JJ Carmody is the Director of Reimbursement and Healthy Policy at Billings Clinic. The list must be machine-readable, however, Carmody explained that CMS has not said what fields are required or what format the list of standard services needs to be in.

"The guidance from CMS has been pretty vague," Carmody explained. "We've had a couple of frequently asked questions that they have posted on their website, but they have not really been over descriptive of what we have to post. It's just a list of our standard charges available in machine-readable format on our website."

The list of services that Billings Clinic will post will be more detailed. Carmody said the hospital is a huge proponent of price transparency. "I definitely feel like the lack of transparency or that lack of understanding as been a huge shortfall in our system and the failing of our system."

However, she explained that there still might be some issues with the new rule. "We really do feel like posting the Charge Master isn't the most helpful way to go about that. Of course, we will post our Charge Master just for reference. It's going to be over 30,000 items out there for the public," explained Carmody.

She added that the Charge Master is not user-friendly for patients. "It is a very detailed itemized listing of our charges or charges that you could have. So, as a patient coming in for a procedure, you don't really know what is going to comprise your actual procedure."

The hospital has also explained how the Charge Master could work by using an analogy. "It would be like walking into a car dealership looking at a new car, asking the saleman how much the car was going to cost and having them hand you the parts catalog," said Carmody. "Obviously, when you have the parts catalog, you don't know what parts are in your car or which ones you're going to use or how much labor is going to go into making the car."

Billings Clinic does have financial counselors who, Carmody explained, are training to help patients understand potential or averge costs of services. The hospital has had the counselors for over 10 years.

Billings Clinic's list will be published on December 31.