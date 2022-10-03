Billings Clinic offers program for medical and financial assistance

BILLINGS, MT- Billings Clinic is offering a program designed to help patients with medical costs and potential treatment.

The Medication Assistance Program is made to offer assistance to anyone, whether they have medical insurance or not.

"Patients don't always advocate for themselves and it's really important that they do," said Jacki Ulishney, the Director of Pharmacy at Billings Clinic.

"If somebody isn't compliant with their medication, or put off taking it because they can't afford it, they can often potentially be put back in the hospital," said Ulishney.

The program also offers financial assistance for emergencies, hospital discharges, and chronic illness treatment.

"I've seen plenty of people not seek assistance, and the important thing is to always check what can be offered to them," said Ulishney.

Details on the program can be found below:

https://www.billingsclinic.com/patients-visitors/billing-insurance-financial-options/financial-assistance/

https://www.billingsclinic.com/patients-visitors/billing-insurance-financial-options/financial-assistance/medication-assistance-program/