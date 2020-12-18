BILLINGS - A Billings Clinic nurse who was hospitalized in the ICU from COVID-19 got to return home Friday afternoon feeling "pretty darn good."

Billings Clinic says Ellen Edlund was hospitalized in late November and moved to the ICU shortly after, placed on a ventilator and then an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine for life support.

As she began to recover, Edlund was taken off the ventilator and life-supporting ECMO technology and placed into The Rehabilitation Hospital in Montana. She was released Friday afternoon, just in time to spend the holidays at home.

"Against everybody's expectations I'll be home for Christmas, and I'm so excited," Edlund said. "I am thrilled... This whole thing is like a surreal dream."

Edlund said she would like to thank the staff at Billings Clinic who went above and beyond to implement the use of the ECMO machine by taking on extra shifts, generous donors and her friends.